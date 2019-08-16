News
HomeNews

For My School Girls: Megan Thee Stallion A “Hot Girl Fall” Is Upon Us

Thee Stallion is ready to pick back up the books she is focusing that same "Hot Girl" energy into academics.

Megan Thee Stallion Announces "Hot Nerd Fall" Is Up Next

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Sadly “Hot Girl Summer” is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean the movement can’t continue under a different name. While at Beauty Con, Megan Thee Stallion announced to the world that it’s going to be a “Hot Nerd Fall” when autumn arrives.

Megan declared this current season as a “Hot Girl Summer” leading the movement of encouraging the ladies to live their best damn lives. With the close of summer quickly approaching and Thee Stallion is ready to pick back up the books she is focusing that same “Hot Girl” energy into academics. The rapping phenom is currently enrolled in Texas Southern University and is about to embark on her third semester.

Speaking with Access Hollywood, she was asked about her single “Hot Girl Summer” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj aka Mrs. Petty. They also inquired what a “Hot Girl Fall” might look like? Megan broke it all down for them, stating:

“Being a hot girl is like a lifestyle, and everyone knows I’m still in college,” Megan said. “It’s gonna be a real hot girl semester, you know what I’m saying? Real Hot Nerd Fall, so I’m just about to start puttin’ on for all my school girls.”

Megan, in a now-deleted Instagram post, shared her desire to return back to taking classes on campus. At the moment, she is currently enrolled in online courses. Can you imagine seeing Megan Thee Stallion sitting in your class?

Anyway, with fall taken care of that only leaves winter and someone has already stepped up to the plate. Saweetie, who is currently enjoying the success of “My Type” told fans “I got y’all” when a Twitter user asked Meg about the upcoming winter season.

We shall see about that. You can watch Megan declare it a “Hot Nerd Fall” herself in the video below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

For My School Girls: Megan Thee Stallion A “Hot Girl Fall” Is Upon Us was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

Megan Thee Stallion

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 1 hour ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 1 hour ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 13 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 14 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close