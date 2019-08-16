Ewan McGregor In Talks To Become Obi-Wan Kenobi Again In Disney+ Series

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away Ewan McGregor once played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel films. According to Variety and Deadline, Disney is in talks to bring back the actor to reprise his role as the legendary Jedi Knight.

According to reports, the house of the mouse is prepping a new Star Wars spinoff show for its forthcoming and highly-anticipated Disney+ streaming service. McGregor who last wielded a lightsaber and hilariously diced up his head-strong padawan Annakin Skywalker in 2005’s Revenge of The Sith is in talks to return as the iconic character.

Details are very scarce at the moment, and the rumored show does not have a title yet. The character, Obi-Wan who was first brought to life by actor Alec Guinness who played Old Ben Kenobi in the original Star Wars trilogy. McGregor picked up the mantle in the three prequel films that followed and was strongly hinted at having his own movie. The disappointing performance of Han Solo’s standalone film subsequently killed that idea with Disney deciding to shift its strategy to bring spinoffs from the franchise to Disney+.

Disney has not confirmed the reports of McGregor’s possible return, but we wouldn’t doubt it happens. Including the Jon Favreau executive produced The Mandalorian and Rogue One sequel, Disney CEO Bob Iger said he expects a third Star Wars series for Disney+.

With its slate of original Star Wars series plus its very intriguing lineup of original Marvel shows, Disney+ is looking like it’s going to give the other streaming services serious competition.

