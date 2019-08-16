News
HomeNews

Mike Tyson Claims He Smokes Around $40K A Month In Marijuana

That equals up to 10 tons of weed per month according to Tyson's co-host.

Mike Tyson at a press conference

Source: PPE/News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN

Mike Tyson has long been retired from boxing and has since become a notable cannabis enthusiast by way of his sprawling weed farm. During a taping of his Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast featuring Jim Jones, Iron Mike reveals he has iron lungs after stating that he and his team smoke about $40,000 a month in marijuana.

Tyson turned to his co-host Eben Britton to ask what does the crew roughly smoke on the Tyson Ranch. “Is it $40,000 a month?’ Tyson ponders aloud, with Britton firing back saying, “We smoke 10 tons of weed a month at the ranch.”

After Capo shakes his head astonished at the number of trees blown at the ranch, Tyson and Britton say they move around $500,000 per month to area dispensaries. It appears that from the podcast, Jones is also getting into the legal cannabis business.

Check out the episode below.

Photo: Getty

Mike Tyson Claims He Smokes Around $40K A Month In Marijuana was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

Mike Tyson

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 1 hour ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 1 hour ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 13 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 14 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close