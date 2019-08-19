Entertainment News
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Hashian Married

"We do." The Rock captioned on IG of he and his new bride's first photo as husband and wife

Jumanji Welcome To The Jungle

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

The Rock is officially off the market!

The Hollywood superstar and former WWE champion revealed on Instagram Monday that he and longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Hawaii on Sunday.

“We do. August 18th, 2019,” Johnson captioned a set of wedding photos. “Pōmaikaʻi (blessed)”

The 47-year-old Johnson and 34-year-old Hashian have two children together: 3-year-old Jasmine Lia and 1-year-old Tiana Gia. Johnson also has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone Alexandra Johnson from his first marriage to Dany Garcia. The couple divorced in 2007 but remain close friends to this day.

“I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once,” he told People in 2012. “To fall in love again? That’s a hard thing to do twice in the position I’m in. I’m one lucky son of a (expletive).”

Hashian gushed over her new husband in an Instagram post earlier this year to celebrate the leading man’s 47th trip around the sun.

“Every single day I wake up grateful… smiling, laughing at something you said, or something that’s happening in our now very busy home,” she wrote. “Even the imperfections of life, the ups and the downs, make this all perfect somehow. Because you’re always aiming to grow, get better, gain wisdom from every situation, and genuinely learn from them. You never stop those things. You inspire me. You have the GREATEST heart (and the greatest vocabulary) of anyone I know And g*d damn do I love you.”

Congrats to the lovely couple!

