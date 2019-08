Porkchop announced on the show Friday that he & his boyfriend of 7 years had broken up.

That’s PRETTY epic, but this man is already out dating again. Listen to how his date went & what Joe and Liv think about him already being back on the dating scene.

Porkchop Is Already Dating Again was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Liv the Web Girl Posted August 19, 2019

