Joe talks about a guy is helping out students who are applying to college, click here

Liv talks about a 6 year old helping his classmates, click here

Porkchop shares a story about a bartender who gets an unexpected tip, click here

Monday Motivation Stories! – 8/19/19

Written By Liv the Web Girl Posted August 19, 2019

