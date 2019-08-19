Entertainment News
Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ To Reach No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100

Billie Eilish Performs at Glastonbury Festival 2019 Sunday - Worthy Farm, Pilton

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Nineteen weeks.

That’s nearly five months of time and Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road” ruled it as the No. 1 song in America. The longest-running No. 1 in Billboard history finally saw its reign come to an end on Monday as Billie Eilish‘s “Bad Guy” jumped the song after spending more than two months as the No. 2 song on the chart, a record in its own right.

Also an interesting tidbit? Eilish is the first person born in the 2000s to ever have a No. 1 song. Lil Nas X technically is the last person born in the 20th century to have a No. 1 single as he was born April 9, 1999.

In fact, “Old Town Road” isn’t even the No. 2 song in the country. That distinction belongs to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello‘s “Señorita” who climb into the No. 2 position after being No. 3 in the previous chart. “Old Town Road” is now the No. 3 song in the country after 20 weeks, still the No. 1 streaming song at 53.1 million and is inching closer to ruling the Digital Song Sales chart for a record number of weeks as well.

Lizzo and Khalid rounded out the Top 5, followed by Chris Brown and Drake‘s “No Guidance” and Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber‘s “I Don’t Care” at No. 8.

