The Entertainment Industry Ain’t For Everybody! [by Amir Diamond]

The entertainment industry is a cold, cold world. You need thick skin to be in this business. It’s not everything it’s cracked up to be. You see the fame, fortune, glitz, glamour and develop a false perception of what it’s really like. People in this business are still human and have feelings. There is so much that goes on behind the scenes that most wouldn’t be able to deal with or wrap their brain around;

  • Every move you make and word you speak is looked at underneath a microscope.
  • You can become the target for some of the most hateful comments from people who have never met you a day in your life.
  • You will often be criticized for your God-given talent and told that you aren’t good enough.
  • The same people who built you up… can break you down.

It’s hard to explain until you are in the thick of it. Throughout my 7 year career, I’ve seen how many people say they want it… until they get a little taste of it. It’s cut-throat for sure! And of course it has it’s pro’s. It’s one of the coolest jobs in the world; but at the same time… be careful what you wish for.

