Sam Smith Opens Up About Mental Health Challenges

We all go through ups and downs in life.  We are all fighting our own battles, and Sam Smith is no different.  He recently opened up about his challenges, and what has helped him deal with the heavy stuff.

Just wanted to share a little thought with you all. Sitting here on my first holiday in a long long time. Looking back on a year and a half of therapy and what has been probably the most challenging time of my short 27 years here. I’ve watched and read so much over the last 6 months to try and make sense of all the mess in my head. Tried to find ways to organise all of my problems so that they are bound and organised into folders and boxes, so that they will never haunt me or effect me again. But I’m slowly starting to realise that the words above are the only words that really matter…. and they are the words of the incredible @brenebrown …. ‘You are enough’ That mess in your mind is not a mess. It is who you are. By constantly trying to change and seek perfection and a life of no pain only causes more pain I am realising. Still on course and learning but feeling the closest I’ve ever felt to a real space of Joy, gratitude and peace. Sorry to blab on. But I know we are all dealing with some really heavy shit at times. And I find listening to words from strangers comforting. So hopefully sometimes I can be that stranger to you guys. Now every morning and every night before you go to bed. Say these words to yourself in the mirror. I’m gonna do it to. We are in this together 🙏🏻 Hope you’re all having a gorgeous summer x

Sam Smith Opens Up About Mental Health Challenges was originally published on radionowindy.com

