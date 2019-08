Tori Kelly’s name doesn’t come up in music conversations as often as it should. Her voice is golden. Her tone is out of this world and her runs make you praise dance. Check out an unrehearsed performance of “Amazing Grace” below. When you’re done, get to know her on a deeper level like I did when we hung out backstage at her sold out show!

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram