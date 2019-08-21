H-Town
XFL Announces Houston Team Name, Logo [VIDEO]

XFL, fast-paced and fan-friendly, returning in 2020; Orlando interested in getting team

Source: Orlando Sentinel / Getty

The XFL is set to come back in 2020 with 8 teams from Dallas to Los Angeles, New York, Washington D.C., Tampa, and Seattle. Houston is also on the list and today, the league revealed the team’s nickname and an official logo.

Meet … the Houston Roughnecks.

The other team names include the Los Angeles Wildcats, the New York Guardians, the St. Louis Battlecats, the Tampa Bay Vipers, the Seattle Dragons, the Dallas Renegades and the D.C. Defenders.

According to Vince McMahon, the league is ditching the gimmicks of its first iteration and instead will focus more on a fast-paced, simple product that hopes to assert itself as a developmental proving ground of NFL hopeful players while serving viewers with spring football.

Play is set to begin on February 8, 2020 – a week after the NFL season concludes with Super Bowl LIV

