Watch Charlie Puth Play With Fire In New “I Warned Myself” Video

Charlie Puth is one of those artists who don’t have to release anymore music for the rest of his life. “See You Again” crossed all barriers. I don’t think there’s one person living over the age of 18 who hasn’t heard that song. He’s an amazing artist so I’m glad he didn’t throw up the middle finger and say FU to the people like me who looooove his music. Lol Check out his new video “I Warned Myself” below. When you’re done… find out what we talked about backstage at one of his concerts (the last time he was in Houston).

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram