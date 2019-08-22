News
HomeNews

Producer Sues Drake & Big Freedia Over Allegedly Stealing Beat For “Nice For What”

Sam Skully, who hails from New Orleans, claims the pair lifted portions of a beat he made in 2000.

Los Angeles Premiere of the new HBO Series EUPHORIA

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

A New Orleans producer has filed a lawsuit against Drake and fellow hometown artist Big Freedia, alleging that the pair stole one of his tracks for the “Nice For What” track. Sam Skully says a track he produced in 2000 was lifted for the Canadian superstar’s smash, and he’s also going after Drake over “In My Feelings” as well.

TMZ reports:

Samuel Nicholas III — who goes by Sam Skully — is suing the rappers claiming they used his beat for their hit collab, “In My Feelings.” He also claims Drake stole another one of his beats for his wildly successful track, “Nice For What”

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Sam Skully claims Drake and Big Freedia sampled a portion of his 2000 track, “Roll Call,” but they never asked for permission and never forked over any dough.

In the docs, Sam Skully claims he published the beat on a CD he released in New Orleans way back in 2000, but says he didn’t know his work had been stolen until years later … when Drake and Big Freedia released songs that started climbing the charts.

Skully is also going after all involved record labels and other entities connected to the songs and seeks unspecified damages.

Photo: WENN

Producer Sues Drake & Big Freedia Over Allegedly Stealing Beat For “Nice For What” was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 16 mins ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 23 mins ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 12 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 13 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close