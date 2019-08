HOUSTON WOMEN ARE WINNING RIGHT NOW! Lizzo, Normani & Megan Thee Stallion are all performing at this year’s VMA’s. It’s about time that the world starts to recognize how much talent we have in our city.’ Mani & Liz’ will both be taking the mainstage and Stalli will be lighting the pre-show stage on fire! I’m so proud of all three of these ladies. Keep making us proud. WE LOVE YOU!!!

