Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are Engaged!

2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

That was fast! After revealing that they were a couple this past May, WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are engaged! Rollins popped the question on the beach on Thursday to which Lynch happily said yes. The pair shared their reactions on social media.

A quick timeline of how cute the two WWE stars have been since they began dating.

It all started with a photo…

And then there were a couple matches, like the mixed tag at Extreme Rules and now the WWE’s championship couple are about to make it more than official as husband and wife sometime soon!

Congrats!

RELATED: Dave Bautista Retires From WWE After WrestleMania Loss

RELATED: Nikki Bella Announces Retirement From WWE [VIDEO]

becky lynch , Seth Rollins

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 5 mins ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 11 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 13 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Study Explores Why Men & Women Send Nudes…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close