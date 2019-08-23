WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are Engaged!

That was fast! After revealing that they were a couple this past May, WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are engaged! Rollins popped the question on the beach on Thursday to which Lynch happily said yes. The pair shared their reactions on social media.

A quick timeline of how cute the two WWE stars have been since they began dating.

It all started with a photo…

And then there were a couple matches, like the mixed tag at Extreme Rules and now the WWE’s championship couple are about to make it more than official as husband and wife sometime soon!

Congrats!

