News
HomeNews

Larsa Pippen Takes To The ‘Gram To Deny She’s Sleeping With This NBA Star

We wouldn't blame Ben Simmons if he was but...

Wheels O Launch with DJ Chantel Jeffries

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Ever since rumors about her divorce with NBA great Scottie Pippen hit the news cycle, Larsa Pippen‘s personal life has become the topic of discussion thanks to her links to Future and more recently Ben Simmons. But according to her, she was never involved with the Philadelphia 76er Rookie of The Year.

TMZ is reporting that the 45-year-old would be cougar is refuting rumors that she left the club with Kendall Jenner’s former flame and denied even meeting him at all. Taking to her IG story, Pippen posted a picture of the report which claimed she was hooking up with a caption that read “I never even saw him, let alone left with him,” Larsa said in a heated IG story. “He dated my bff’s sister and I would never.”

We guess she didn’t want Kim Kardashian to feel a ways and have her Kardashian-balled from, well, whatever Kardashians do in Hollywood.

TMZ also suggests that Larsa might’ve been taking an indirect shot at Jordyn Woods who allegedly hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s ex-hubby, Tristan Thompson while they were still married.

At this rate in a few years no woman who considers herself a friend of the Kardashian clan will be able to date any NBA star. We kid, we kid…

Larsa Pippen Takes To The ‘Gram To Deny She’s Sleeping With This NBA Star was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

ben simmons , larsa pippen

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 5 mins ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 11 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 13 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Study Explores Why Men & Women Send Nudes…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close