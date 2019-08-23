Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Rihanna Cosigns Storing Your Weed In Her Fenty Beauty Packaging

Sri Lanka v West Indies - ICC Cricket World Cup - Group Stage - The Riverside Durham

Source: Owen Humphreys – PA Images / Getty

We all know Rihanna has a wide appreciation for marijuana. She’s been spied lighting up on balconies, at the beach, in the studio, during glam time, and just about anywhere you’re allowed to spark a blunt (and even places you are not). So when a Fenty Beauty customer showed off the innovative way that she stores her weed, the brand considered it genius. Via a post to social media, @cakefacecutie tweeted a photo of an empty powder container with the caption, “Rihduce Riuse Rihcycle.” Clever!

One day later, the beauty brand saw the tweet and replied. “1) this is genius 2) how much setting powder are you using lmaoooo.” In another tweet to the customer they said, “Anyway send us a DM! We’ll happily send ya another

Clearly Fenty Beauty was tickled by this level of creativity. They later reposted the tweet with the caption, “When your PRO FILT’R SETTING POWDER is multipurpose #Rihcycle“. I mean, come on. The play on words is such great marketing that the brand should trademark these terms, after they pay the Fenty Beauty customer for creating them.

There is no doubt in my mind that Rihanna approves of the new usage of her product packaging. I’m almost positive that she may even begin to store her weed in her powder jars. Honestly, I’m surprised Rihanna hasn’t jumped on the Marijuana business train. Tons of celebrities have explored business ventures in the cannabis field. As she continues to expand her empire, I anticipate weed making it into the Fenty brand. She might as well capitalize off of what she loves!

I’m sure the interaction between @cakefacecutie and Fenty Beauty made her an even bigger fan of the brand. It was amusing to see them so taken by the way she RIcycles the containers after usage. I think I’ll think twice before disposing my beauty jars.

DON’T MISS:

WE STARTED THE TREND: The Grandassa Models Were Making Sure We Knew “Black Is Beautiful” Long Before Rihanna Brought Them To The Mainstream

GET THE LOOK: If You Can’t Afford Rihanna’s FENTY Shoes, We Found The Solution For You

Rihanna Drops Brow Pencil And Styler In 14 Shades + New Hydrating Pro Filt’r Foundation

2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Backstage & Audience

Rihanna Is A Bantu Knot BAE At Barbados Crop Over

10 photos Launch gallery

Rihanna Is A Bantu Knot BAE At Barbados Crop Over

Continue reading Rihanna Is A Bantu Knot BAE At Barbados Crop Over

Rihanna Is A Bantu Knot BAE At Barbados Crop Over

Rihanna was a feathery goddess at crop over on Monday. The Bad Gal showed up to Barbados' annual Kadooment Day parade in a bright pink David Laport dress, donning bantu knots instead of one of the typical elaborate headpieces she's worn in the past. https://www.instagram.com/p/B0zRzfMgQei/ It might have been raining but the Bajan queen partied hard with her brother Rorrey and bestie Melissa in tow. Keep scrolling to see her crop over look

 

 

 

 

 

Rihanna Cosigns Storing Your Weed In Her Fenty Beauty Packaging was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 5 mins ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 11 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 13 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Study Explores Why Men & Women Send Nudes…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close