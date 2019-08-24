Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler To Direct

Black Panther poster

Source: Marvel-Disney / Marvel-Disney

The long-awaited Black Panther sequel has a release date.

Announced at Disney’s D23 expo, the blockbuster MCU film which stars Chadwick Boseman is coming out May 6, 2022. While fans will have to wait three (!) years to see the sequel to the fourth highest-grossing movie in North American box office history, they can take solace in the fact that Ryan Coogler will be back in the director’s chair.

Also back? Martin Freeman‘s Everett K. Ross who if you may recall discovered the true nature of Wakanda after being shot in the original film. “As far as I know, I will be [returning],” he said. “As far as I know, I will be in another Black Panther. That’s my understanding. As to when that will happen, I don’t know.”

