James Harden To Donate Nearly $250K To Renovate Houston Basketball Courts

James Harden‘s annual JH-Town Weekend has been a roaring success. The 2019 edition not only featured a raucous concert with guest appearances from YG, Meek Mlll, Maxo Kream, Travis Scott and Russell Westbrook among others, a comedy show and its annual women’s empowerment brunch but Harden made it clear that his biggest charitable move would be beneficial to the city.

On Saturday, Harden and his 3TheHardenWay Foundation announced that they will be donating more than $240,000 to help renovate outdoor basketball courts in the city, in particular courts that were damaged by Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall two years ago on Sunday.

RELATED: James Harden Gives His Honest Thoughts On MVP Race, Upcoming Season + JH-Town Weekend [EXCLUSIVE]

“Every day I wake up, I think about being legendary. Being the best basketball player I can be on the court. But on the flip side of that, I think, ‘How can I can impact the world?’ Ultimately, I want to be a legend off the court as well, in the community,” Harden told a crowd gathered at Houston’s Tuffly Park on Saturday.

James Harden explains his $240,000+ donation (via @_3thehardenway foundation) to the City of Houston to renovate basketball courts in underserved communities. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/GVIWrqOkje — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) August 24, 2019

“Nowadays, everything is so social media-based, kids aren’t outside playing anymore. They’re on their phone or playing video games,” Harden said. “No, [they] need to be active and have fun, and be kids. Courts is just the beginning. My ultimate goal is to change Houston and make it better.

“Obviously the hurricane affected this area greatly, and so this is one of the reasons why I wanted to bring some positive energy and some light on this community. It’s baby steps, but we’re going to get there. In a few years, we’re going to change this city around and make it legendary.”

Harden has been in Houston since the 2012-13 season, becoming not only a multi-time All-Star, MVP and one of the Rockets all-time greatest players but a beacon in the community. This year’s JH-Town Weekend concludes with a celebrity softball game at the University of Houston.

James Harden To Donate Nearly $250K To Renovate Houston Basketball Courts was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Written By Brandon Caldwell Posted August 25, 2019

Also On Radio Now 92.1: