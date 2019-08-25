H-Town
HomeH-Town

James Harden To Donate Nearly $250K To Renovate Houston Basketball Courts

Paris Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019

Source: WENN.com / WENN

James Harden‘s annual JH-Town Weekend has been a roaring success. The 2019 edition not only featured a raucous concert with guest appearances from YG, Meek Mlll, Maxo Kream, Travis Scott and Russell Westbrook among others, a comedy show and its annual women’s empowerment brunch but Harden made it clear that his biggest charitable move would be beneficial to the city.

On Saturday, Harden and his 3TheHardenWay Foundation announced that they will be donating more than $240,000 to help renovate outdoor basketball courts in the city, in particular courts that were damaged by Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall two years ago on Sunday.

RELATED: James Harden Gives His Honest Thoughts On MVP Race, Upcoming Season + JH-Town Weekend [EXCLUSIVE]

“Every day I wake up, I think about being legendary. Being the best basketball player I can be on the court. But on the flip side of that, I think, ‘How can I can impact the world?’ Ultimately, I want to be a legend off the court as well, in the community,” Harden told a crowd gathered at Houston’s Tuffly Park on Saturday.

“Nowadays, everything is so social media-based, kids aren’t outside playing anymore. They’re on their phone or playing video games,” Harden said. “No, [they] need to be active and have fun, and be kids. Courts is just the beginning. My ultimate goal is to change Houston and make it better.

“Obviously the hurricane affected this area greatly, and so this is one of the reasons why I wanted to bring some positive energy and some light on this community. It’s baby steps, but we’re going to get there. In a few years, we’re going to change this city around and make it legendary.”

Harden has been in Houston since the 2012-13 season, becoming not only a multi-time All-Star, MVP and one of the Rockets all-time greatest players but a beacon in the community. This year’s JH-Town Weekend concludes with a celebrity softball game at the University of Houston.

James Harden To Donate Nearly $250K To Renovate Houston Basketball Courts was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 11 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 12 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Study Explores Why Men & Women Send Nudes…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Friends celebrating and drinking beer on beach
Catch A Vibe With This Cover Of Sam…
 5 days ago
08.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close