News broke Saturday night that Indianapolis Colts Quarterback, Andrew Luck would be announcing his retirement from the NFL. Former teammate and current sports analyst, Pat McAfee dropped in the studio to share his thoughts and comments on his former teammate.

See Also: Report: Andrew Luck To Announce Retirement

Listen or watch below:

Pat McAfee Drops In To Talk Andrew Luck Retirement was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Liv the Web Girl Posted August 26, 2019

Also On Radio Now 92.1: