Dave Chappelle Teamed With Kanye West, Stevie Wonder & Others For Dayton Benefit Concert

The Triple OG comedian brings some serious star power to his hometown to throw an uplifting concert for the people...

Dave Chappelle's Block Party

Dave Chappelle's Block Party

Mass shootings carried out by radicalized white nationalists and domestic terrorists has been a trend on the rise as of late and the recent shooting that left 9 people dead and 27 others wounded in Dayton, Ohio hit close to home for comedy legend Dave Chappelle. A resident of Yellow Springs, Ohio, Chappelle threw a free concert to honor and benefit the families of the victims of the terrorist act that occurred on August 3rd.

Dubbed the Gem City Shine, the event was held yesterday (Aug. 25) and featured acts like Chance The Rapper and Stevie Wonder and Chappelle’s comedic peers, Chris Rock and Jon Stewart. But the crowd of 20,000 were really in for a religious experience when Kanye West brought his Sunday Service show to the Midwest to help elevate the spirits of those looking to get past the tragedy they experienced three weeks ago.

Dave himself took the mic to remind everyone that no matter what they’ve faced they’ve constantly pulled through it together.

“Listen, we’ve been through a tough time, there have been tornadoes, there’s been Klan rallies, there’s been shooting – but we’re still here, we are still strong. … The best way that we can honor our fallen is by getting up better than we were before.”

Preach!

Check out posts of yesterday’s free concert below.

#DaytonStrong

Dave Chappelle Teamed With Kanye West, Stevie Wonder & Others For Dayton Benefit Concert

Dave Chappelle , Kanye West , Stevie Wonder

