The Skywalker portion of the Star Wars films (three trilogies, y’all) will come to its conclusion this Christmas. But as we speculate the fates of our heroes, the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer is sure to give you all the feels.

The clip actually starts with a homage to all eight films (Han Solo shot first) and will have you reconsidering the merits of Episodes 1, 2 and 3 (they’re still meh, but have their moments—Revenge of the Jedi was the best). But pay attention to Darth Maul and his dual lightsaber.

In the proper trailer, we see that Rey has gotten even better with her lightsaber. Kylo Ren and Rey are seen dueling on what appears to be Imperial battleship while Poe Dameron is looking pensive at the helm of a ship and Chewbacca is still hanging around; the usual.

But near the conclusion, we get to see what looks like a Dark Side favoring Rey break out her own version of a double lightsaber. A dream sequence or a legit turn? Either way, it’s lit.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters December 20. Watch the trailer below.

The New ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Trailer Will Give You The Feels [Video] was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco Posted August 26, 2019

Also On Radio Now 92.1: