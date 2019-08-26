News
HomeNews

The New ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Trailer Will Give You The Feels [Video]

We can't wait to see Kylo Ren take yet another L.

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker art

Source: Disney / Disney

The Skywalker portion of the Star Wars films (three trilogies, y’all) will come to its conclusion this Christmas. But as we speculate the fates of our heroes, the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer is sure to give you all the feels.

The clip actually starts with a homage to all eight films (Han Solo shot first) and will have you reconsidering the merits of Episodes 1, 2 and 3 (they’re still meh, but have their moments—Revenge of the Jedi was the best). But pay attention to Darth Maul and his dual lightsaber.

In the proper trailer, we see that Rey has gotten even better with her lightsaber. Kylo Ren and Rey are seen dueling on what appears to be Imperial battleship while Poe Dameron is looking pensive at the helm of a ship and Chewbacca is still hanging around; the usual.

But near the conclusion, we get to see what looks like a Dark Side favoring Rey break out her own version of a double lightsaber. A dream sequence or a legit turn? Either way, it’s lit.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters December 20. Watch the trailer below.

The New ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Trailer Will Give You The Feels [Video] was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

star wars: the rise of skywalker

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 10 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 12 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 24 hours ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 24 hours ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 24 hours ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Study Explores Why Men & Women Send Nudes…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Friends celebrating and drinking beer on beach
Catch A Vibe With This Cover Of Sam…
 5 days ago
08.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close