These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She Was Born To Co-Host ‘Good Morning America’

Yes, she's a natural.

106 & Park

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

It’s official.

Keke Palmer was announced as the third co-host of the third hour of Good Morning America!

Palmer started as a guest co-host on GMA: Strahan and Sara when Sara Haines went on maternity leave. She soon started appearing regularly and her kinetic energy and infectious personality were undeniable. Eventually, rumors started swirling that Keke would be added as a regular co-host on Strahan and Sara.

Now, it seems contracts have been signed and dressing rooms furnished because Michael Strahan and Sara Haines announced on Monday that Keke is a permanent co-host and the show will be renamed GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke!

 

According to Shadow and Act, the executive producer of the show, Rory Albanese, said:

“It’s been a blast having Keke co-host this summer. She brings an unique and spontaneous energy viewers love. She’s a multitalented artist, and I’m thrilled to have her join Michael and Sara every day. The three of them are a terrific team, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Though this might be some of America’s first exposure to Keke’s hosting abilities, the 26-year-old actress, singer and media personality has had plenty of practice.

Whether leading a conversation or going toe-to-toe with some of T.V. and radio’s biggest personalities, Keke was born to do this hosting thang.

Hit the next pages for some of her best moments!

These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She Was Born To Co-Host ‘Good Morning America’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

KeKe Palmer

