News
HomeNews

Megan Thee Stallion Takesover @TwitterMusic Handle, Holds Hot Girl Q&A

Thee Stallion shares tips on how have to a "Hot Girl Semester."

Megan Thee Stallion Takes Over @TwitterMusic, Hosts Q&A Session

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan Thee Stallion is out here living her best damn life. The leader of the Hot Girl Summer movement added another first on her list when she took over the @TwitterMusic handle.

During the Twitter takeover, Megan held a Hot Girl Q&A session with the account’s 12M followers sharing all sorts of tips and answering questions presented to her.

When fans asked her the burning question, what is the secret to her “strong knees?” The “Big Ole Freak” rapper had a surprising answer, Popeye’s legendary chicken sandwich.

Megan has already had some significant collaborations with her anthem “Hot Girl Summer” featuring Nicki Minaj currently charting. When asked what artist she wants to do a song with most, the name that came up should come as no surprise.

When asked if she would hop on a song with Ariana Grande, Megan gushed over the singers vocal skills and confirmed she would love to collaborate with her as well.

One hottie even asked if Megan would make Hottie World a reality television show? Thee Stallion seemed to be on board with that idea and also pressed MTV to make it happen.

Last but certainly not least, she also shared her personal tips in a thread for those hot girls currently in school who want to have a “Hot Girl Semester.” We would also like to see that on HD televisions as well, the world definitely needs more Megan. With the summer coming to a close, “Hot Nerd Fall” is in full swing.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan Thee Stallion Takesover @TwitterMusic Handle, Holds Hot Girl Q&A was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

Megan Thee Stallion

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 10 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 12 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 24 hours ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 24 hours ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 24 hours ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Study Explores Why Men & Women Send Nudes…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Friends celebrating and drinking beer on beach
Catch A Vibe With This Cover Of Sam…
 5 days ago
08.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close