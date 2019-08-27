News
HomeNews

Kanye West Really Likes Cheesecake Factory

The Trump stanning is lame, but we ain't mad at Yeezy's restaurant choice.

Kanye West in Dayton

Source: DIGGZY / Splash News

Kanye West was in Dayton, OH this weekend, holding down Dave Chappelle by performing at the comedian’s Block Party to aid shooting victims. While in town, Yeezy made sure to hit up the Cheesecake Factory, twice.

Reports Page Six:

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian — along with a group that included two of their kids, North and Saint — were spotted dining at the eatery on both Friday and Saturday nights. Singer Teyana Taylor and her husband, former Knicks star Iman Shumpert, were at the same restaurant on Sunday.

After West and Kardashian were seen there two nights in a row (ordering “strawberry lemonades, tacos and cheesecakes” a spy told Page Six), there was buzz that West was in town to perform one of his religious “Sunday Services” in Dayton on the same day that Dave Chappelle was hosting a block party benefit honoring victims and survivors of the mass shooting there earlier this month.

On Sunday, Chappelle and Chris Rock attended West’s event, where the rapper’s show included his hits as well as versions of Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing” and a track by rap duo Clipse. Performers at Chappelle’s show later included Stevie Wonder, Chance the Rapper, Talib Kweli and Taylor.

Kanye West’s Donald Trump praise still gets the side-eye. But he also gets nothing but respect for putting on for Dayton.

Recently, Taylor Swift made a dig at his infamous VMA’s stage crash.

Kanye West Really Likes Cheesecake Factory was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

Kanye West

