Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour Of All-Time

Over the course of 250+ shows, Ed nearly amassed $1 BILLION in ticket sales

Yesterday UK Premiere

Source: WENN.com / WENN

The final numbers are in for Ed Sheeran‘s Divide Tour and they are staggering.

Over the course of an amazing 255 shows beginning on March 16, 2017 in Turin, Italy and wrapping on August 26, 2019 in Ipswich, England – the Divide Tour crossed six continents, sold 8.9 million tickets and grossed a record-setting $776.2 million. In other words, not only is it the highest-grossing tour of all-time but it broke the previous record by close to $40 million!

Sheeran’s two-year jaunt around the world bested U2’s The 360° Tour which lasted from 2009 until 2011. The Irish band performed 110 dates in stadiums across the globe and amassed $736.4 million, besting then previous record-holders The Rolling Stones by $175 million! The Stones’ A Bigger Bang Tour which lasted from 2005 to 2007 amassed $561 million during its run.

In total, Sheeran did 112 shows in Europe, grossing $419.7 million, 88 shows in North America which grossed $178.8 million, 18 shows in Australia grossing $82.6 million, 19 shows in Asia grossing $55.6 million, 14 shows in South America grossing $27.4 million and 4 shows in Africa grossing $12.1 million. That – is crazy!

RELATED: Watch This Soul-Stirring Cover Of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud”

RELATED: The Radio Now Houston Crew React To Ed Sheeran’s ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’ Album! [VIDEO]

ed sheeran

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 10 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 12 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 24 hours ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 24 hours ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 24 hours ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Study Explores Why Men & Women Send Nudes…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Friends celebrating and drinking beer on beach
Catch A Vibe With This Cover Of Sam…
 5 days ago
08.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close