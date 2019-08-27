Entertainment News
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest Engagement Video

P.Diddy Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2012 at VIP Room Theatre

Can we say winning? Cassie has a new baby & a new hubby!

The preggo mama not only has just shared a peek at her growing belly with us but, also shared that she’s engaged.

Cassie posted the ABSOLUTE cutest western style engagement video. Check it out below!

Thank you @comptoncowboys & @emiliosanchez

