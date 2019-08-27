Radio One Exclusives
Kentucky Fried Chicken Coming Out with Plant Based Chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken has announced the release of a plant-based fried chicken recipe coming to stores!  KFC’s “Beyond Fried Chicken” will be available to customers at a store in Smyrna, Georgia, near Atlanta’s SunTrust Park this week.

Beyond Meat has been a big craze spreading the nation so much so even Burger King added their Impossible Burger to their menu countrywide.  But KFC is the first fast-food restaurant to offer a Beyond Meat friend chicken to their menu.

 

KFC will offer it’s Smyrna location customers their Beyond Fried Chicken in nuggets or boneless wings.  Prices range from $1.99-$8.49 depending on the quantity ordered.  No word on when KFC’s “Beyond Fried Chicken” will be available in additional stores.

 

Kentucky Fried Chicken Coming Out with Plant Based Chicken was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

