H-Town Foodies
HomeH-Town Foodies

Popeyes Reveals They’re Sold Out Of Their New Chicken Sandwich (For Now)

Company Signs

Source: Jim McKinley / Getty

If you’re still wondering if you’ll be able to take a bite of Popeyes‘ new chicken sandwich that caused an uproar between fast-food chains who sell chicken, chicken sandwich connoisseurs and more … you’re going to have to wait a while.

The company issued a statement saying that the entire company (yes, the ENTIRE company) is out of the chicken sandwich.

Well, as quickly as you may think how is it remotely possible for an establishment that profits from selling chicken to run out of chicken breast, Popeyes is here to help you get an update on when the sandwich will return.

So there you have it. The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is not only the must-have meal, but it’s apparently desired the same way you’d have to get Nikes or Adidas.

RELATED: Wendy’s Throws Shade At Popeyes & Chick-fil-A Over Who Has The Best Chicken Sandwich

RELATED: What’s Beef?: Popeyes vs. Chik-Fil-A Sparks Spicy Twitter Battle Over Who Has The Best Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes Reveals They’re Sold Out Of Their New Chicken Sandwich (For Now) was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 10 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 12 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 24 hours ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 24 hours ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 24 hours ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Study Explores Why Men & Women Send Nudes…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Friends celebrating and drinking beer on beach
Catch A Vibe With This Cover Of Sam…
 5 days ago
08.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close