Thank goodness for Kygo. He brought this unreleased track to life. Whitney Houston recorded it back and the day but Clive Davis didn’t want her to drop it. He didn’t want her to be known as a cover artist. Everything happens when it’s supposed to. I feel like this was the perfect time to let the people hear it. We love you and miss you, Auntie!

