News
HomeNews

Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former Biz Partners

The actor and comedian has 60 days to pay the six-figure debt to iGo Marketing & Entertainment.

CinemaCon 2019 Big Screen Achievement Awards

Source: DJDM/WENN.com / WENN

Kevin Hart has been ordered by a judge to pay his former business partners just over $700,000 after they claim he failed to pay a commission cost for brokering a 2015 deal. The actor and comedian has been haggling over this case with the company for two years, even countersuing after claiming they used his likeness without his permission.

The Blast exclusively reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, A New York judge sided with the comedian’s former business partners at iGo Marketing & Entertainment in the multi-million dollar lawsuit they brought against Hart.

The judge ordered,” that the defendants shall remit payment to the plaintiff in the total amount of $701,539.73 within sixty (60) days of the date of this Order.”

The decision brings an end to the case that has dragged on for nearly two years.

Back in 2017, iGo Marketing & Entertainment sued Hart claiming they entered into a deal with him to negotiate marketing and celebrity tie-in deals on his behalf. iGo has worked with Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Foxx, John Legend and many others.

They claim their deal with Hart called for them to get paid 15% on any deal they negotiated for Hart.

The outlet adds that although Hart stopped dealing with the company in 2015, a deal they negotiated that year with Rally Healthcare that was to last for three years.

The iGo side says that while Hart did indeed leave the partnership, that didn’t make him exempt from paying his slated 15 percent commission.

Hart has not made a public statement about the matter as of yet.

Photo: WENN

Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former Biz Partners was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
UK Premiere of Yesterday
Ed Sheeran Announces 18 Month Hiatus From Music
 5 hours ago
08.28.19
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 23 hours ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 23 hours ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 1 day ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 1 day ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 2 days ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 2 days ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 2 days ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 2 days ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 2 days ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 2 days ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 2 days ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 4 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close