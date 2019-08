Yeah! Go, head sis! I’m loving the song’s Keke’s been dropping recently. You can tell she found the right team of people to collab with. I’m here for it. “Bossy” and “Better To Have Loved” are two other records that I can jam NON-STOP. Keep em coming, ‘Ke! Love ya!! Check out her new single “Twerk N Flirt” below.

