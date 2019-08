Originally, the thought of Kyle and Teyana Taylor teaming up together sounded like an odd combo, but their voices mesh really well with each other. The average person might overlook Kyle’s talent but this song makes people pay attention. It gives me that old school R&B type vibe. Check it out and let me know how you feel about it. Watch “F U I Love You” below.

