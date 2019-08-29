H-Town
Oh The Places You’ll Go: An Interactive Dr. Seuss Exhibit Coming To Houston

May we get The Cat in the Hat, Green Eggs & Ham and a life-like Horton

The iconic stories of Dr. Seuss are coming to Houston as part of an interactive exhibit that will immerse visitors in some of the storyteller’s most famed books.

The exhibit is centered around a maze based on “Oh, the Places You’ll Go,” the Seuss book that urges children to explore the world and move mountains despite potential pitfalls and challenges. Both children and adults will be able to explore rooms based on “The Cat in the Hat,” “The Lorax,” “Did I Ever Tell You How Lucky You Are?” and other works.

The massive exhibit (15,000 square feet) opens in Toronto in October and will be taken to cities across North America including Boston, Seattle, Houston and more. The maze inspired by “Ph, the Places You’ll Go” features thousands of suspended balloons.

Visitors who enter “The Lorax” room can wander through a forest of truffula trees. Entering the “if I Ran The Circus” room? You see a working carousel and the “Horton Hears A Who!” room features a field of waist-high pink clover. Another fun aspect of the exhibit? It will change in every city. Some rooms will be changed to be replaced by rooms based on other iconic Seuss books and even change based around the time of the year. Case in point, if it’s December and the Seuss exhibit is in your town? You could have a “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” room.

“Our goal is to have children shriek with joy,” Kilburn Live founder and CEO Mark Manuel said. The exhibit is a partnership between Dr. Seuss Entertprises and Kilburn, a division of the Los Angeles-based entertainment company Kilburn Media. The overarching goal? Promoting literacy and the pro-social messages found in Dr. Seuss’ books.

