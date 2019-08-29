Why Every Houstonian Should Watch Travis Scott’s “Look Mom I Can Fly”

Even if you don’t really listen to Travis Scott’s music, he is one of those artists who everyone needs to see perform in person atleast once. He’s the type to climb over baracades to reach his fans so he can literally feel the vibe and the love of his audience. There are two guys I’ve seen give a show with energy levels as high as the Energizer bunny; that’s Travis Scott… and Kendrick Lamar.

Trav’s “Look Mom I Can Fly” documentary on Netflix shows his story from rags to riches. It speaks to the soul on what it means to believe in yourself and go after your dream no matter what. Seeing his success will make you feel like we ALL reached the pinnacle together. He puts the city on his back. His Astroworld festival is the sole reason why Mayor Sylvester Turner wants to bring a theme park back to the city. Six Flags Houston was the home of so much nostalgia for millions of people.

This doc is also the host for a major life lesson on what to do when we don’t reach the peak of a mountaintop that we had our mind, heart and soul set on. This masterpiece is required viewing for anybody who reps for H-Town!

