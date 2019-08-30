Entertainment News
6 LGBTQ Icons That Totally Changed Sports History

Ryan Russell

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

It’s 2019, and there’s not one openly LGBTQ player in the NBA or NFL. But all of that may change starting today. Former Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ryan Russell bravely came out as bisexual in a recent interview with ESPN.com. The 27-year old NFL vet said in the interview:

“My truth is that I’m a talented football player, a damn good writer, a loving son, an overbearing brother, a caring friend, a loyal lover, and a bisexual man. Out of love, admiration and respect, I want the next team to sign me valuing me for what I do and knowing who I truly am.”

Russell’s openness has garnered him much love and respect from fans and folks on social media.

Then there are the others.

But thankfully, the others aren’t  powerful enough to stop Ryan Russell from being free. And they certainly couldn’t stop the brave men and women throughout sports history who risked their careers by coming out as LGBT or Q.

Hit the flip to check out all the heroic men and women in sports who blazed the trail for athletes like Russell.

