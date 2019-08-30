Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Tennessee Man Sues Popeyes For Running Out Of Chicken Sandwich

He's Seeking $5,000 In Damages

Popeyes chicken sandwich

Source: Popeyes / Popeyes

A Tennessee man felt so victimized by the shortage of Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich that he decided to sue the fast-food chain.

Crag Barr of East Ridge, Tennessee is challenging the company, accusing Popeyes of false advertising, deceptive business practices and causing him to waste “countless time driving” to and from local chains to find the sandwich.

High demand for the sandwich grew to a fever pitch across the nation as chains began posting signs on windows saying they were sold out and on limited stock. Popeyes’ corporate Twitter account had to post a message to fans to inform them that the sandwich was sold out and would be returning at a later date.

Barr also claimed in his suit that he was scammed out of money from an individual who posted an ad online claiming that he could get sandwiches from a location where the fast-food chain had some hidden in the back. He paid the man $25 but according to his claim, received nothing in return.

“I can’t get happy; I have this sandwich on my mind. I can’t think straight,” Barr told local paper The Times Free Press. “It just consumes you.”

He also claims he suffered tire damage and that one of his rims were cracked during his search for the sandwich. For all of his troubles, agony, and inability to get the chicken sandwich to see what all the hype was about, he’s seeking $5,000 in damages.

RELATED: Popeyes Reveals They’re Sold Out Of Their New Chicken Sandwich (For Now)

RELATED: Wendy’s Throws Shade At Popeyes &amp; Chick-fil-A Over Who Has The Best Chicken Sandwich

Tennessee Man Sues Popeyes For Running Out Of Chicken Sandwich was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Chris Brown
Chris Brown Channels MJ In “Heat” Video Feat.…
 2 hours ago
08.30.19
6 LGBTQ Icons That Totally Changed Sports History
 12 hours ago
08.30.19
Bebe Rexha and Amir Diamond
Bebe Rexha Reveals Music Exec’s Demeaning Convo About…
 1 day ago
08.29.19
Travis Scott x Mitchell & Ness
Why Every Houstonian Should Watch Travis Scott’s “Look…
 1 day ago
08.29.19
2019 Daytime Emmy Awards
Alex Trebek To Return To ‘Jeopardy’ After Finishing…
 1 day ago
08.29.19
Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show
Kyle & Teyana Taylor Team Up For “F…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
Amir Diamond’s #TrendingTrack: @KekePalmer – “Twerk N Flirt”
 2 days ago
08.28.19
UK Premiere of Yesterday
Ed Sheeran Announces 18 Month Hiatus From Music
 2 days ago
08.28.19
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 3 days ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 3 days ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 3 days ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 3 days ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 4 days ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 4 days ago
08.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close