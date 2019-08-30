News
Future Is Giving Away Scholarships At Each Stop Of His New Tour

Free bands from Freebandz.

Future

Pardon the pun but Future is providing for our future. The Atlanta rapper is set to support several students trying to advance their education.

Last week the Trap legend paid a visit to Columbia High School in Atlanta. He and his artist Guap Tarantino surprised undergraduates with an unscheduled performance, specially designed merch and a check for $10,000 in the school’s name. The vibes must have inspired Future as he will continue to pay his blessings forward with a new initiative that will coincide with his new “Legendary Nights” tour.

Prospective students around the country can now enter to win a college scholarship in the amount of $2000.00 via his FreeWishes College Scholarship. 17 scholarships will be awarded in total and gifted at each tour stop. Along with the scholarship, lucky recipients will also receive 2 tickets to the Legendary Nights Tour and an exclusive “I Am A Dreamer” sweatshirt.
Students interested in applying for the grant must follow FreeWishes’ social media feed (@freewishesfoundation) and submit a 500 word essay detailing “How Receiving This Scholarship Would Be A Dream Come True” to info@freewishes.org by noon of each tour date. For more information you can visit FreeWishes.org.
