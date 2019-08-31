H-Town
Texans Trade Clowney To Seahwks, Get Tunsil, Stills From Dolphins

Coastal Carolina v South Carolina

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

UPDATE: Looks like the Clowney trade isn’t the only trade the Texans are making on Saturday.

The team agreed to a trade with the Miami Dolphins for wide receiver Kenny Stills and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, while giving up two future first-round picks, one second-round pick, special teamer Johnson Bademosi, and offensive Julien Davenport.

How did J.J. Watt find out? Via a kid on the golf course.

The team also traded for former Cleveland Browns running back Carlos Hyde on Saturday, vastly reshaping their entire offense in less than 12 hours.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Jadeveon Clowney era in Houston is apparently over.

The Texans have agreed in principle to a trade that would send the former No. 1 overall pick and 3-time Pro Bowler to the Seattle Seahawks. The deal was first reported by Fox Sports.

Clowney missed time over his first two seasons in the league due to knee injuries but has missed only one contest over the past two seasons. He refused to sign the franchise tag that had him designated as a linebacker rather than a defensive end. The difference? Clowney would have had a one-year deal as a linebacker for $15.9 million whereas a defensive end is owed $17.1 million.

The Texans are said to be receiving a third-round pick from Seattle as well as two linebackers, Jacob Martin, and pass-rusher Barkevious Mingo.

Texans Trade Clowney To Seahwks, Get Tunsil, Stills From Dolphins was originally published on theboxhouston.com

