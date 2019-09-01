Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200

To the surprise of arguably no one, Taylor Swift had the biggest opening week for an artist in 2019!

The “You Need To Calm Down” singer’s latest effort Lover debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and set some records in the process.

Lover moved 867,000 equivalent album units in its first week, the biggest week for any album since 2017 when her reuptation album sold 1.2 million units in its opening frame. It marks her sixth No. 1 album and certifies Swift as the only woman to ever have six albums sell at least 500,000 copies in a single week!

