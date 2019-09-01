Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200

The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

To the surprise of arguably no one, Taylor Swift had the biggest opening week for an artist in 2019!

The “You Need To Calm Down” singer’s latest effort Lover debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and set some records in the process.

Lover moved 867,000 equivalent album units in its first week, the biggest week for any album since 2017 when her reuptation album sold 1.2 million units in its opening frame. It marks her sixth No. 1 album and certifies Swift as the only woman to ever have six albums sell at least 500,000 copies in a single week!

RELATED: 2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X & More!

RELATED: Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!

lover , taylor swift

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Debuts At No. 1 On…
 1 hour ago
09.01.19
Chris Brown
Chris Brown Channels MJ In “Heat” Video Feat.…
 2 days ago
08.30.19
6 LGBTQ Icons That Totally Changed Sports History
 2 days ago
08.30.19
Bebe Rexha and Amir Diamond
Bebe Rexha Reveals Music Exec’s Demeaning Convo About…
 3 days ago
08.29.19
Travis Scott x Mitchell & Ness
Why Every Houstonian Should Watch Travis Scott’s “Look…
 3 days ago
08.29.19
2019 Daytime Emmy Awards
Alex Trebek To Return To ‘Jeopardy’ After Finishing…
 3 days ago
08.29.19
Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show
Kyle & Teyana Taylor Team Up For “F…
 4 days ago
08.28.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
Amir Diamond’s #TrendingTrack: @KekePalmer – “Twerk N Flirt”
 4 days ago
08.28.19
UK Premiere of Yesterday
Ed Sheeran Announces 18 Month Hiatus From Music
 4 days ago
08.28.19
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 5 days ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 5 days ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 5 days ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 5 days ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 6 days ago
08.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close