H-Town
HomeH-Town

Man Pulls Gun On Popeyes Employees In Houston Demanding Chicken Sandwiches

The demand for Popeyes now sold-out chicken sandwich has reached ridiculous proportions. Overnight, police in Southeast Houston are investigating after a man pulled a gun on employees at a Popeyes location after the restaurant ran out of chicken sandwiches.

RELATED: Tennessee Man Sues Popeyes For Running Out Of Chicken Sandwich

RELATED: Popeyes Reveals They’re Sold Out Of Their New Chicken Sandwich (For Now)

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Monday at the Popeyes located on 7159 Scott Street. Several people went into the restaurant according to police and one man pulled out a gun while demanding chicken sandwiches.

According to police, no one was injured.

 

Man Pulls Gun On Popeyes Employees In Houston Demanding Chicken Sandwiches was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
One Love Manchester Concert
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Instagram Post About Past…
 3 hours ago
09.03.19
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Debuts At No. 1 On…
 2 days ago
09.01.19
Chris Brown
Chris Brown Channels MJ In “Heat” Video Feat.…
 4 days ago
08.30.19
6 LGBTQ Icons That Totally Changed Sports History
 4 days ago
08.30.19
Bebe Rexha and Amir Diamond
Bebe Rexha Reveals Music Exec’s Demeaning Convo About…
 5 days ago
08.29.19
Travis Scott x Mitchell & Ness
Why Every Houstonian Should Watch Travis Scott’s “Look…
 5 days ago
08.29.19
2019 Daytime Emmy Awards
Alex Trebek To Return To ‘Jeopardy’ After Finishing…
 5 days ago
08.29.19
Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show
Kyle & Teyana Taylor Team Up For “F…
 6 days ago
08.28.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
Amir Diamond’s #TrendingTrack: @KekePalmer – “Twerk N Flirt”
 6 days ago
08.28.19
UK Premiere of Yesterday
Ed Sheeran Announces 18 Month Hiatus From Music
 6 days ago
08.28.19
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 7 days ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 7 days ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 1 week ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 1 week ago
08.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close