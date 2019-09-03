H-Town
HomeH-Town

Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Is The No. 1 Song In The Country

Singer LIZZO Performs Live on NBC's "TODAY"nRockefeller PlazanNew York, NYnAugust 23, 2019

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

After Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road” was finally knocked off the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 by Billie Eilish, three different songs have owned the top spot. After Eilish there was Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello with “Señorita” and now, the title of No. 1 song in America has a new holder – Houston’s own Lizzo.

“Truth Hurts” is her first No. 1 single and rose after her show-stealing performance at the MTV Video Music Awards last Monday (Aug. 26) and her stop on the Today show as well. How long has it been for “Truth Hurts” to reach the top? The record initially premiered two years ago and first charted at No. 50 back in May.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Thanks to being featured in a Netflix film Someone Great and being added to her May album Cuz I Love You, the song began rising, all the way to today where it finally hit No. 1.

More History: Lizzo becomes the first woman since Cardi B to have a rap song hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart and the third woman to ever have a No. 1 rap single solo joining Cardi and Lauryn Hill (“Doo Wop”).

Congrats Lizzo!

RELATED: Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As Hell” At The 2019 Video Music Awards [VIDEO]

RELATED: Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Single Gets A Remix From DaBaby [NEW MUSIC]

Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Is The No. 1 Song In The Country was originally published on theboxhouston.com

lizzo

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
One Love Manchester Concert
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Instagram Post About Past…
 3 hours ago
09.03.19
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Debuts At No. 1 On…
 2 days ago
09.01.19
Chris Brown
Chris Brown Channels MJ In “Heat” Video Feat.…
 4 days ago
08.30.19
6 LGBTQ Icons That Totally Changed Sports History
 4 days ago
08.30.19
Bebe Rexha and Amir Diamond
Bebe Rexha Reveals Music Exec’s Demeaning Convo About…
 5 days ago
08.29.19
Travis Scott x Mitchell & Ness
Why Every Houstonian Should Watch Travis Scott’s “Look…
 5 days ago
08.29.19
2019 Daytime Emmy Awards
Alex Trebek To Return To ‘Jeopardy’ After Finishing…
 5 days ago
08.29.19
Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show
Kyle & Teyana Taylor Team Up For “F…
 6 days ago
08.28.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
Amir Diamond’s #TrendingTrack: @KekePalmer – “Twerk N Flirt”
 6 days ago
08.28.19
UK Premiere of Yesterday
Ed Sheeran Announces 18 Month Hiatus From Music
 6 days ago
08.28.19
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 7 days ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 7 days ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 1 week ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 1 week ago
08.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close