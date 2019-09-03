Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Instagram Post About Past Drug Use, Mental Health & More

One Love Manchester Concert

Source: Supplied by WENN / WENN

Justin Bieber in recent months has been transparent about all of his struggles in regards to mental health and more. In a recently shared Instagram post, the singer got candid like never before, opening up about past drug use, abusing his relationships and the ups and downs of being a child star.

The lengthy post came on Monday and in it, Bieber shared how fame led him to make “every bad decision you could have thought of,” but also the “heavy” drug abuse and how it affected his relationships.

He continued, “It’s taken me years to bounce back from all these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits. Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me.”

What helped him become better? His marriage to Hailey Baldwin.  “Now I am navigating the best season of my life ‘MARRIAGE’!! Which is [an] amazing crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man,” Bieber added.

He finished the post with a simple message of encouragement:  “All this to say even when the odds are against you keep fighting.”

Read Bieber’s message below.

RELATED: Billie Eilish And Justin Bieber Share “Bad Guy” Remix

RELATED: Justin Bieber Is Focused On Mental Health, Marriage, Not Music

justin bieber

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
One Love Manchester Concert
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Instagram Post About Past…
 3 hours ago
09.03.19
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Debuts At No. 1 On…
 2 days ago
09.01.19
Chris Brown
Chris Brown Channels MJ In “Heat” Video Feat.…
 4 days ago
08.30.19
6 LGBTQ Icons That Totally Changed Sports History
 4 days ago
08.30.19
Bebe Rexha and Amir Diamond
Bebe Rexha Reveals Music Exec’s Demeaning Convo About…
 5 days ago
08.29.19
Travis Scott x Mitchell & Ness
Why Every Houstonian Should Watch Travis Scott’s “Look…
 5 days ago
08.29.19
2019 Daytime Emmy Awards
Alex Trebek To Return To ‘Jeopardy’ After Finishing…
 5 days ago
08.29.19
Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show
Kyle & Teyana Taylor Team Up For “F…
 6 days ago
08.28.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
Amir Diamond’s #TrendingTrack: @KekePalmer – “Twerk N Flirt”
 6 days ago
08.28.19
UK Premiere of Yesterday
Ed Sheeran Announces 18 Month Hiatus From Music
 6 days ago
08.28.19
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 7 days ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 7 days ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 1 week ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 1 week ago
08.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close