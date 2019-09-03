Hot Girls Win The Summer In Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” Video [WATCH]

Music
Megan Thee Stallion‘s long-awaited “Hot Girl Summer” video with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign is finally here.

The video features one hottie doing her best to prepare for the hottest pool party of her summer while Megan officially claims the crown for the Hot Girls featuring the likes of LalaDreezyDani Leigh, Rico Nasty and more. Plenty of others make cameo appearances like French Montana and Juicy J but if you’re looking for one party to feel like the official end of summer party, Meg got you.

Watch the Munachi Osegbu directed video below and catch Megan Friday at Break The Internet!

