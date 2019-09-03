News
HomeNews

Brad Pitt Hits Up Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Watts

We can't say we saw this one coming...

76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - 'Ad Astra' -Premiere

Source: KIKA/WENN.com / WENN

Is Kanye West’s Sunday Service congregation going to become the new age Scientology? Probably not, but every week it seems like a new celebrity is gravitating towards his sermons and the latest is none other than Benjamin Button a.k.a. Brad Pitt.

TMZ is reporting that the Troy star decided to take in Kanye’s musical gospel over the weekend at a church parking lot in Watts, Los Angeles where he joined the likes of L.A. Reid, Big Boy, Adrienne Bailon, and Kardashian clan members Kourtney, Khloe, and Kendall.

From TMZ:

Brad was among the large group of worshipers who surrounded Kanye and his choir Sunday in the parking lot of a church. We’re told it was a spur-of-the-moment deal, and Brad’s presence was a surprise to almost everyone who showed up. 
Maybe it shouldn’t be going forward, ’cause our sources tell us this is his second time coming.Feels like Brad is personally experiencing what could possibly become a future sequel to Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Just sayin.’Check out the Hollywood heartthrob dapping up the Louis Vuitton Don below.

View this post on Instagram

Kanye West and Brad Pitt 🥰 @dcapofficial

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchat 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

Photo: WENN

Brad Pitt Hits Up Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Watts was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party
The Song By @NfRealMusic That Made Amir Diamond…
 3 hours ago
09.03.19
Ariana Grande "Sweetener World Tour" - London
Ariana Grande Files Lawsuit Against Forever 21 For…
 3 hours ago
09.03.19
One Love Manchester Concert
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Instagram Post About Past…
 9 hours ago
09.03.19
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Debuts At No. 1 On…
 2 days ago
09.01.19
Chris Brown
Chris Brown Channels MJ In “Heat” Video Feat.…
 4 days ago
08.30.19
6 LGBTQ Icons That Totally Changed Sports History
 5 days ago
08.30.19
Bebe Rexha and Amir Diamond
Bebe Rexha Reveals Music Exec’s Demeaning Convo About…
 5 days ago
08.29.19
Travis Scott x Mitchell & Ness
Why Every Houstonian Should Watch Travis Scott’s “Look…
 5 days ago
08.29.19
2019 Daytime Emmy Awards
Alex Trebek To Return To ‘Jeopardy’ After Finishing…
 5 days ago
08.29.19
Kyle Performs at 2017 Dub Car Show
Kyle & Teyana Taylor Team Up For “F…
 6 days ago
08.28.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
Amir Diamond’s #TrendingTrack: @KekePalmer – “Twerk N Flirt”
 6 days ago
08.28.19
UK Premiere of Yesterday
Ed Sheeran Announces 18 Month Hiatus From Music
 6 days ago
08.28.19
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 7 days ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 7 days ago
08.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close