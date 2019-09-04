Entertainment News
The Song By @NfRealMusic That Made Amir Diamond Cry His Eyes Out!

Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

I am on the quest to finding the best 10 albums of 2019. In doing so, I came across NF’s “The Search.” You’ve been telling me how great it is, so I figured I’d make some time to jam out to it. I cried on track 4. There’s this song “My Stress” that details every emotion I’ve been feeling as of late. I Never knew that there was someone else in the world going through exactly what I’m going through; especially someone of NF’s magnitude. Check out the song that made me cry my eyes out below.

amir diamond , My Stress , NF , The Seach

