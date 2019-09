YES!!!! Looks like we’ll finally get some new Selena Gomez music soon! According to Billboard.com she says “I’m working on it”! She also posted pics of herself in the studio on her Instagram story a few days ago. No word on when any new music will be released but I promise we’ll have it for you! Super stoked!! We miss her!

Her last solo record “Back To You”

Written By Dustin Kross Posted 7 hours ago

