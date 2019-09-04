News
Man Faces Murder Charges In Connection With Mac Miller’s Death

Cameron James Pettit, 28, is facing charges after he allegedly sold the late rapper counterfeit oxycodone pills.

One Love Manchester Concert

Source: Supplied by WENN / WENN

The shocking death of rapper and producer Mac Miller is still heavy on the minds and hearts of his fans of those who knew and loved him personally. A slight hint of justice regarding the loss of the talented artist may be coming forth as a man has been charged with murder in connection to Miller’s passing.

TMZ reports:

Charges came down Wednesday against 28-year-old Cameron James Pettit, whom the feds allege supplied the rapper with counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl in a new 42-page criminal complaint out of the Central District of California.

Per the docs, prosecutors claim Mac had asked Pettit for “percs” — short for percocet, a prescribed painkiller full of oxycodone — and that the dealer ended up supplying the pills that contributed to Mac’s overdose death last year. The AP was first to report the story.

According to the charging docs, authorities served search warrants at multiple locations while investigating Mac’s death. They say that two days before his death on Sep. 7, Mac received two deliveries of drugs — one from Pettit, who allegedly supplied the fentanyl-laced oxy pills, cocaine and Xanax — and another from a prostitute, who allegedly gave him pure oxy, hydrocodone, amphetamine, Xanax and coke on top of what Pettit had dropped off.

Prosecutors say that the prostitute works for a madam, whom is allegedly associated with Pettit. They claim that when Pettit had not immediately responded to Mac for a second delivery, he hit up the madam, who sent the prostitute to leave him the additional drugs.

It appears that according to the charging documents that Pettit was well aware that he allegedly gave Miller bogus drugs, writing a message on Instagram that alluded to him landing in jail.

Photo: WENN

Photo: WENN

