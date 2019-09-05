Here’s How Amir Diamond Missed His Nephew’s First Game of The Season!

My Saturday morning couldn’t have gone any smoother. I woke up after getting a good night’s rest in. I made it to my haircut appointment on time and was looking pretty Rico Suave if you ask me. Things took a turn for the worst once I went shopping. I was looking in my trunk for a receipt, and once I found it….I closed the trunk….with my keys still inside of it! SMH That pushed back the remainder of my plans for the day. I missed my nephew’s first football game of the season and feel so bad about it. I’m sure he knows I still love him. I’ll be taking extra precautions so that doesn’t happen again this weekend! #PrayForMe

