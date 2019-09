To know me is to know that I loooooove theater. Hamilton is one of my favorite musicals of all time. Renée Elise Goldsberry is in town performing with the Houston Symphony all weekend long. I think this is going to be a really good show. It sounds like the perfect date night. Too bad I’m single. Lol Guess it’ll be more like “me time.” Click here for tickets.

